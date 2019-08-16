Crooner, Artist Transitions from Punk to Honky Tonk

Nick Shoulders is originally from Fayetteville, but now he maintains dual residency with the city and New Orleans. His band, Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad performs old-time country and honky tonk music that features whistling, yodels, the mouth trumpet and more. Earlier this year, Shoulders stopped by our studios to talk about his art and music, and he performed a few selections for us as well.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.