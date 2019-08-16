Grove Youth Police Academy Teaches Teens Law Enforcement Tactics
1 of 3
School Resource Officer Tracy Bloss discusses how to approach incidents of domestic abuse.
R. Shaffer / KUAF
2 of 3
A cadet at the Grove Youth Police Academy listens intently about the how to approach victims of domestic abuse.
R. Shaffer / KUAF
3 of 3
Chief of Police of the Grove, Okla., Police Dept. Mark Morris directs the Grove Youth Police Academy and selects the curriculum.
R. Shaffer / KUAF
Every summer, the Grove Police Department hosts a Youth Police Academy, a week-long program to introduce teens, ages 13 to 18, to a variety of occupations in law enforcement and to create lasting positive perceptions of police.