© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Grove Youth Police Academy Teaches Teens Law Enforcement Tactics

KUAF | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 16, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT
1 of 3
School Resource Officer Tracy Bloss discusses how to approach incidents of domestic abuse.
R. Shaffer / KUAF
2 of 3
A cadet at the Grove Youth Police Academy listens intently about the how to approach victims of domestic abuse.
R. Shaffer / KUAF
3 of 3
Chief of Police of the Grove, Okla., Police Dept. Mark Morris directs the Grove Youth Police Academy and selects the curriculum.
R. Shaffer / KUAF

Every summer, the Grove Police Department hosts a Youth Police Academy, a week-long program to introduce teens, ages 13 to 18, to a variety of occupations in law enforcement and to create lasting positive perceptions of police.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Youth Police AcademyGrove
Related Content