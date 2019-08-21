© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Authorities Comment on Pathologist's Arrest

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 21, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT
Levy.png
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
U.S. Attorney Dak Kees announced Levy's arrest at a press conference Tuesday, with Special Agent James Ross (right), VA Inspector General Michael Missal, Asst. Inspector General David Johnson, and Patrick Roche.

The Veterans Administration arrested Dr. Robert Levy over the weekend. Levy, a clinical pathologist, is accused of working while impaired at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. He was terminated in April of 2018. 

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams