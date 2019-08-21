Authorities Comment on Pathologist's Arrest

The Veterans Administration arrested Dr. Robert Levy over the weekend. Levy, a clinical pathologist, is accused of working while impaired at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. He was terminated in April of 2018.
