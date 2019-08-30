Ozarks at Large Stories Mercy's New Springdale Facility Readies to Accept Patients KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published August 30, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:14 K. Kellams / KUAFAside from primary and specialty care, the new facility also includes a 24-hour emergency department. Mercy Northwest Arkansas' new multispecialty facility is almost ready to start accepting patients. The $47 million clinic will offer primary and specialty care and includes a 24-hour emergency department.