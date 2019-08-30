© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
Mercy's New Springdale Facility Readies to Accept Patients

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 30, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT
mercy_photo.jpg
K. Kellams
/
KUAF
Aside from primary and specialty care, the new facility also includes a 24-hour emergency department.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas' new multispecialty facility is almost ready to start accepting patients. The $47 million clinic will offer primary and specialty care and includes a 24-hour emergency department. 

Ozarks at Large Stories HealthSpringdaleMercy Health
