© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Brightwater Brings in New Executive Director from Chicago

KUAF
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT
brightwater_director.jpg
Marshall Shafkowitz is coming to Brightwater from the Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.

The new executive director of Northwest Arkansas Community College's Brightwater culinary school will be on campus by the end of the month. Marshall Shafkowitz is coming to one of the newest culinary programs in the country from the oldest.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Brightwater
Related Content