Brightwater Brings in New Executive Director from Chicago
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT
Marshall Shafkowitz is coming to Brightwater from the Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.
The new executive director of Northwest Arkansas Community College's Brightwater culinary school will be on campus by the end of the month. Marshall Shafkowitz is coming to one of the newest culinary programs in the country from the oldest.
