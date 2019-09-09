© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

The Long Debate About Church and State

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 9, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT
An upcoming University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar Series will examine the relationship between church and state. Mark Killenbeck, who will lead the seminar, gives us a preview. He'll also deliver a free public preview Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Gearhart Hall Auditorium on campus.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas Honors CollegeReligion
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
