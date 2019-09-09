Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Long Debate About Church and State
Published September 9, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT
An upcoming University of Arkansas
Honors College Signature Seminar Series will examine the relationship between church and state. Mark Killenbeck, who will lead the seminar, gives us a preview. He'll also deliver a free public preview Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Gearhart Hall Auditorium on campus.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
