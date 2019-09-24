Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Special Session to Consider Vaping?
Published September 24, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the possiblity of a special session of the Arkansas Legislature to deal with vaping.
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
