A Weekend of Musical Returns
Hillberry returns this weekend, as does The Unexpected Festival and a few musicians who formerly called northwest Arkansas home.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8 p.m.
- Opossums, Musclegoose, Sweet Darlin' at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- John McEuen and the String Wizards at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $40.00, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Nace Brothers at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $32, 7 p.m.
- Sam Allbright at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Shaw Revolver at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - $45.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Luke Ford, Taylor Gibson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Trout Fishing in America at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - 7:30 p.m.
- Hillberry Music Festival at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - from $60 to $185
- Escape Tones at Garrison Commons (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
- JD Clayton, Foggy Bobcat, Me Like Bees at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $13 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- R.I.Peter, Drugs and Attics, Dandy Brymer, Avery Lee at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Becky at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wonderfuzz at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vince Turner at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Hillbilly Vegas, Reckless Stones at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Henry and the Invisibles at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Michael Fields Jr. at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Puritan Coffee and Beer (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Western Swing Rules at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Shaw Davis and the Black Ties at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Candy Lee at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Will Brand, Ashtyn Barbaree, Sarah Loethen, Honey Shuffle at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 2 p.m.
- Will Brand at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Opal Fly and Kapow at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Effron White at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7:30 p.m.
- Tucker Beathard at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Me Like Bees, JD Clayton at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Shawn James at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.50 adv, $13 day of, 9 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
- Harlan, May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, Rhinestone Cowgirl at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Magic City Hippies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.
- SpeakEasy at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.