University of Arkansas

The Importance of the Overland Trail

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT
A family on the Oregon Trail. More than 325,000 Americans headed west on the grueling Overland Trail between 1841 and 1861.

Hundreds of thousands of people used the Overland Trail to migrate west. Elliott West, distinguished professor of history at the University of Arkansas, will discuss the route next week and gave us a preview of the lecture.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
