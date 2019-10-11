Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas The Importance of the Overland Trail KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published October 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 10:43 Courtesy / AlamyA family on the Oregon Trail. More than 325,000 Americans headed west on the grueling Overland Trail between 1841 and 1861. Hundreds of thousands of people used the Overland Trail to migrate west. Elliott West, distinguished professor of history at the University of Arkansas, will discuss the route next week and gave us a preview of the lecture.