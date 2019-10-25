Monday's Tornado Sets Record in Benton County
Damage to this home in Siloam Springs led the National Weather Service to upgrade the tornado from an EF1 to an EF2.
Path of the Siloam Springs tornado before it was upgraded to an EF2.
Many Benton County residents spent their week cleaning up damage from Monday's tornado. At 1.5 miles in width, the EF2 twister set a new record. 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis tells us more about the tornado and how to prepare for future storms.