Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Severe Weather
-
Severe winter storm conditions are approaching our region this week. The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts significant amounts of snow, ice and…
-
Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most…
-
A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8…
-
On Sunday, after his daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of disaster in the City of Jonesboro, which was hit by…
-
Many Benton County residents spent their week cleaning up damage from Monday's tornado. At 1.5 miles in width, the EF2 twister set a new record. 5NEWS…