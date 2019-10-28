Arkansas AG Intervenes in Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Tax Lawsuit

The Arkansas Attorney General has intervened in a class-action lawsuit challenging a Pulaski District court-ordered property tax collection to reimburse bondholders who invested over $12 million dollars in a failed landfill purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.