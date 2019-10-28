© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas AG Intervenes in Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Tax Lawsuit

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 28, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT
omswd_trash_tax.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Concerned property owners crowd a meeting in Berryville in 2018 to protest a temporary defunct landfill tax assessment.

The Arkansas Attorney General has intervened in a class-action lawsuit challenging a Pulaski District court-ordered property tax collection to reimburse bondholders who invested over $12 million dollars in a failed landfill purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content