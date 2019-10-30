New Month, New Music Opportunities
Halloween and the first weekend of November offers a dizzying array of live music opportunities throughout the region.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Ripe, Castlecomber at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Dazz and Brie at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Fossils of Ancient Robots at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Prince tribute show at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Boom Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Heart Bones, The Gebharts at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- Pale Tongue, Gardensnakes, Bambis at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Candid, Trippy Hippy, Dondo at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Simeon Basil, Space Pirate at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Brandon Butler Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Moonshine Bandits at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Arkansauce at downtown Clarksville (Clarksville) - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
- Shannon Wurst at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 10:30 a.m.
- Billy Kemp at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- New Found Glory, Hawthorne Heights, Free Throw, Jetty Bones at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $24 adv, $28 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- HXXS, Guitar Jar at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Body, Deadbird at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Frank Foster at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $17 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - 7 p.m.
- Brick Fields at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 donation, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
- Twain at Heartbreak House (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
- Dandelion Heart at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Marcus King Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22.50 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Spencer Thomas at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.