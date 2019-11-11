© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Home Depot Rehabs Flood-Damaged Kingston VFW & American Legion Hall

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 11, 2019 at 1:56 PM CST
1 of 2
Kingston American Legion Post Commander Donald Burk (far left) stands with Jerry Smith, Home Depot Fayetteville Store Manager Cira Abiseid, Johnny Blanton and Billy Randall.
J. Froelich
2 of 2
Fayetteville Home Depot plumbing and electrical department manager Art Salazar volunteered several days to work to restore Kingston's VFW/American Legion Hall.
J. Froelich

The Kingston VFW/American Legion Hall has been shuttered, due to destructive summer flooding, but last week, the historic veterans post received a free interior makeover courtesy of the Home Depot Foundation and will reopen later this year.

Ozarks at Large Stories VeteransKingstonAmerican Legion
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
