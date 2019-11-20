© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Esthetic Dentistry Yields Bright Smiles — Under Clinical Guidance, Experts Say

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 20, 2019 at 11:37 AM CST
Ortho2.jpg
J. Froelich
/
Arkansas Public Media
A tray of orthodontic tools awaits a patient at Northwest Orthodontics in Fayetteville.

The quest for a perfect snow-white smile has created an esthetic dental and commercial products industry. Jacqueline Froelich with Arkansas Public Media sorts through the benefits and risks. This report is part of a year-long statewide series on oral health produced by APM and supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Delta Dental
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content