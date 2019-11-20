Esthetic Dentistry Yields Bright Smiles — Under Clinical Guidance, Experts Say

The quest for a perfect snow-white smile has created an esthetic dental and commercial products industry. Jacqueline Froelich with Arkansas Public Media sorts through the benefits and risks. This report is part of a year-long statewide series on oral health produced by APM and supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.