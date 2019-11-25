© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Civil Rights Trail Honors Elaine 12

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 25, 2019 at 3:32 PM CST
Elaine_12_f.jpg
Courtesy
/
Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System
The 12 Elaine massacre defendants are being memorialized.

Twelve exonerated African American defendants from the 1919 Elaine Massacre are now a permanent part of the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail, unveiled earlier this month in Little Rock during an annual trail induction ceremony hosted by the University of Arkansas. Historian, Brian Mitchell, a lead Elaine scholar, spoke at the event.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Elaine Massacre
Jacqueline Froelich
