Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Elaine Massacre
-
The Harlem Renaissance came during a time of incredible unrest for the Black community in America, due in large part to the Red Summer of 1919. Racial…
-
Saturday August 28th marks the fourth year the Young, Black & Giving Back Institute is encouraging financial donations to Black-led and Black-benefitting…
-
J. Chester Johnson grew up in Arkansas, but didn't learn about the Elaine Massacre in school. Hundreds of African-Americans were murdered by whites in one…
-
The new book Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation is about the 1919 murder of hundreds of African-American men, women…
-
A program on racial terror lynching in Washington County will be presented at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History this Saturday at 2 p.m., by Margaret Holcomb,…
-
Members of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project have been planning for over a year to erect a marker in Fayetteville to memorialize victims…
-
Twelve exonerated African American defendants from the 1919 Elaine Massacre are now a permanent part of the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail, unveiled…
-
A century after the Elaine Massacre in the Arkansas Delta, a memorial to the dead was officially dedicated this weekend in Helena-West Helena.
-
Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m., the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville Square will host a free, day-long seminar about the Elaine Massacre. The murders of…