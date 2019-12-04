Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Man Walks 100 Miles to Raise Literacy Awareness
Published December 4, 2019 at 11:12 AM CST
Courtesy
/
NWA Books for Kids
Executive director Ralph Nesson is walking more than 100 miles across northwest Arkans to raise money and awareness for child literacy.
Early this morning, Ralph Nesson left his home in south Fayetteville and started a five-day walk in support of child literacy. Ralph, the founder of the nonprofit
Northwest Arkansas Books for Kids, has a goal of raising $10,000 during his annual Walk for Kids.
