© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Impeachment in D.C. and a New Football Coach in Arkansas

KUAF | By Roby Brock,
John Brummett
Published December 10, 2019 at 1:41 PM CST
sam_pittman.jpg
Courtesy
/
Charlie Kaijo & Whole Hog Sports
Sam Pittman, newest head football coach at the University of Arkansas.

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, consider if the major political parties can agree on anything relating to the impeachment inquiry. They also discuss the hiring of a new head football coach at the University of Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
John Brummett
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
See stories by John Brummett
Related Content