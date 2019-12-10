Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Impeachment in D.C. and a New Football Coach in Arkansas
Published December 10, 2019 at 1:41 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Charlie Kaijo & Whole Hog Sports
Sam Pittman, newest head football coach at the University of Arkansas.
John Brummett, political writer for the
, and Roby Brock, with our content partner Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , consider if the major political parties can agree on anything relating to the impeachment inquiry. They also discuss the hiring of a new head football coach at the University of Arkansas. Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
