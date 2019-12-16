© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Protesters Crowd Annual Washington County 287(g) Meeting

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 16, 2019 at 3:33 PM CST
Protesters stand with placards at the annual Washington County ICE 287(g) meeting.

Several hundred Washington County residents turned out for the annual Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) public meeting late last week in Fayetteville where a majority demanded the program be terminated.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
