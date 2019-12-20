Group Plans Monument to Memorialize Historical Racial Violence in Fayetteville

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 20, 2019 at 12:03 PM CST
eji_lynching_memorial__0.jpg
Courtesy
/
Equal Justice Initiative
The Equal Justice Initiative operates an interactive museum and memorial site in Montgomery, Alabama.

Members of the Washington County Community Remembrance Project have been planning for over a year to erect a marker in Fayetteville to memorialize victims of racial violence in the county. The monument will be part of a growing network of community markers across the South inspired and supported by the Equal Justice Initiative which operates a museum and memorial site in Montgomery, Alabama.

