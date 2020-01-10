Governor Consents to Refugee Resettlement in Arkansas

Last September, President Trump ordered states to formally declare agreements to resettle refugees that have fled war-torn regions or political and religious persecution. In late December, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson opted in. We get reaction from Emily Crane Linn, founder of the state's lead resettlement agency, Canopy of Northwest Arkansas.
