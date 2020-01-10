© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Consents to Refugee Resettlement in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST
IMG_4740.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas founder and director of resettlement, Emily Crane Linn, poses in the agency's lobby, filled with donated artworks.

Last September, President Trump ordered states to formally declare agreements to resettle refugees that have fled war-torn regions or political and religious persecution. In late December, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson opted in. We get reaction from Emily Crane Linn, founder of the state's lead resettlement agency, Canopy of Northwest Arkansas

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Refugees
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content