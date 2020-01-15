Mid-January Offers Much Music
Hard rock, a harmonica virtuoso, and Celtic music are among the many choices available this weekend.
Thursday, Jan. 16
- Earl and Them, The Odds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The Steel Woods, Tennessee Jet at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Becky Adams and Jacob Campbell at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Amy Ray at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) – tickets start at $32, 7 p.m.
- OzMoMu at various venues (Eureka Springs) – tickets start at $10, 4-day tickets $55, all weekend
- Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $40.00, 7:30 p.m.
- JT Hubbard and Wyatt Shumate at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Andrew Finn Magill at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson, Koodookoo at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at JJ's Steamboat Dr. (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Critical Condition, God Shell, Spare the Dead, Solid Ground at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- St. Paddy's Training Day at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Lilly B. Moonflower at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- The Whispering Willows at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
- The Next Unknown at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Mike Frazier at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Trippy Hippy, Purp Loder at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Moonsong, Moldilocks, Bass playing human at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- House of Songs 2020 Songwriter Summit at Midtown Associates (Springdale) - $10 suggested donation, 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soulshakers at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Matt Smith at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Cadillac Jackson, Koodookoo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Vertical Groove at Brannon's Pub (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Sundat, Jan. 19
- Foggy Bobcat, Sedonas, The Couch Jackets at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
- Matchsticks, MoonMane, Tuth at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation, 8:30 p.m.