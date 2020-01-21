© 2022 KUAF
C&H Hog Farms Cleanup Plan Unclear, Stakeholders Say

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST
Pregnant sows, contained in pens inside C&H Hog Farms have all been removed, and the facility shuttered.

An industrial swine-breeding facility permitted by the state to operate on the Buffalo National River Watershed is undergoing cleanup this week. C&H Hog Farms terminated operations early this month under a negotiated settlement with Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. A contractor is now tasked with removing millions of gallons of swing sludge from lagoons on the property.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories C and H Hog Farm
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
