C and H Hog Farm
An industrial swine-breeding facility permitted by the state to operate on the Buffalo National River Watershed is undergoing cleanup this week. C&H Hog…
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced this week that terms of an agreement to close C&H Hog Farms, a controversial industrial…
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has extended a public comment period to Jan. 22 on whether to declare a permanent moratorium on…
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced June 13 that an agreement had been reached between the state and operators of C&H Hog Farms to permanently…
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hire independent experts to assess whether C&H Hog Farms is leaking industrial swine waste from its…
C & H Hog Farms, located west of Mt. Judea in Newton County and situated along a tributary to the Buffalo National River, is not impacting the…
Three different teams of scientists are monitoring Big Creek, a tributary to the Buffalo National River, to assess if a new industrial swine farm situated…