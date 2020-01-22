© 2022 KUAF
Harrison Considers Medical Marijuana Use Ordinance

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST
Harrison Assistant Police Chief John Cagle says a proposed ordinance will strictly regulate the use of medical marijuana within city limits.

Harrison City Council, Thursday evening, will consider a draft ordinance -- one of the first like it in the state -- to regulate the use of medical marijuana within city limits. Assistant Police Chief John Cagle says if passed, the code will allow city police to strictly enforce existing state rules and regulations.

