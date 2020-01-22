Harrison Considers Medical Marijuana Use Ordinance

Harrison City Council, Thursday evening, will consider a draft ordinance -- one of the first like it in the state -- to regulate the use of medical marijuana within city limits. Assistant Police Chief John Cagle says if passed, the code will allow city police to strictly enforce existing state rules and regulations.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.