Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Medical Marijuana
-
The beginning of our show includes an update on medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas, an uptick in active cases of COVID-19 in the states, and the…
-
A pioneering research scholar at the University of Arkansas - Little Rock has linked the presence of medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas and other…
-
Co-owner and expert staff at River Valley Relief provide a rare inside tour of their new medical cannabis cultivation facility — one of eight licensed in…
-
As we begin the show we learn more about the latest Arkansas figures regarding COVID-19, a UALR study examines medical marijuana and other drug use, and…
-
Despite nearly 80,000 registered medical marijuana users in Arkansas, little is known about how they are consuming the packaged drug and to what effect.…
-
Liberty Defense Group, based in northwest Arkansas, is a veteran-owned and operated security firm that specializes in guarding many of Arkansas’…
-
Many industries across Arkansas have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the medical marijuana business is not one of them. According to Medical…
-
Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas rose after a COVID-19 pandemic was declared last March, resulting in marijuana flower shortages. The Arkansas Medical…
-
Medical marijuana registry cards are typically good for a year, but the Arkansas Department of Health suspended expiration dates earlier this year due to…
-
Arkansas's medical marijuana industry appears to be immune to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical…