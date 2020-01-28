Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Impeachment Trial Continues
Published January 28, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues today in the U.S. Senate. John Brummett, political writer for the
, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , about the impeachment. They also discuss trends from the past decade in Arkansas politics. Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
