Turpentine Creek Rescues White Tigers From Florida Attraction

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST
1 of 4
One of the two rescued tigers using a tree as a scratching post at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.
Courtesy
2 of 4
The two tigers will be introduced to each other once the male is neutered.
Courtesy
3 of 4
Staff and volunteers load one of the two tigers into a trailer bound for Arkansas.
Courtesy
4 of 4
The enclosures where Luna and Remington were held as they waited for a resolution to the legal battle with their previous owners.
Courtesy

Last month, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge staff traveled to Florida to rescue two white tigers from a park where they were forced to participate in cub-petting and swim-with-the-tigers attractions. Luna and Remington are now in their own habitat getting accustomed to the Ozarks.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
