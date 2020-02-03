Turpentine Creek Rescues White Tigers From Florida Attraction
1 of 4
One of the two rescued tigers using a tree as a scratching post at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.
Courtesy
2 of 4
The two tigers will be introduced to each other once the male is neutered.
Courtesy
3 of 4
Staff and volunteers load one of the two tigers into a trailer bound for Arkansas.
Courtesy
4 of 4
The enclosures where Luna and Remington were held as they waited for a resolution to the legal battle with their previous owners.
Courtesy
Last month, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge staff traveled to Florida to rescue two white tigers from a park where they were forced to participate in cub-petting and swim-with-the-tigers attractions. Luna and Remington are now in their own habitat getting accustomed to the Ozarks.