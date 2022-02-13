Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Turpentine Creek
Last month, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs welcomed a new resident. His name is Rambo the spotted hyena and he was rescued from…
Many things are bringing people together while they're staying put during the pandemic, including Netflix's Tiger King, a documentary that focuses on…
Last month, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge staff traveled to Florida to rescue two white tigers from a park where they were forced to participate in…
An article in National Geographic investigates the lucrative and often cruel exotic big cat industry in U.S. and the wildlife sanctuaries, like Turpentine…
A half dozen captive bears rescued by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Carroll County are finding out what it is like to be wild bears inside their new…
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs is collaborating with other large cat sanctuaries and a zoo to help combat exotic large cat breeding…
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge celebrated the opening of the Jackson Memorial Veterinary Hospital Aug. 18. The $500,000 project has been a dream of…