During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
The New Hampshire Primary, Then and Now
As 2020 voters go to the polls in New Hampshire's presidential primary, we listen back to a pair of stories from our show in 1992 featuring that year's Granite State primary. Matt Ferrell attended a watch part with Bill Clinton supporters and Brenda Blagg, then a reporter and columnist with The Morning News, talks about covering the Clinton campaign from New Hampshire.