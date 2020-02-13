Temple Shalom Holds 'Arbor Day' Tu b’Shevat Seder
Temple Shalom member, Miriam Klinzing, arranges the Tu b' Shevat seder table.
Temple Shalom Rabbi Jacob Adler, center, instructs the congregation, prior to the seder feast.
Miriam Klinzing shows a poster displayed during Tu b'Shevat.
The Tu b'Shevat seder table fully arranged, takes on the shape of a sacred tree.
Last Sunday, members of Temple Shalom observed Tu b’Shevat, to celebrate the “New Year of the Trees.” Rabbi Jacob Adler provides both ancient and contemporary historical context, and Torah instructor Miriam Klinzing guides us through the Tu b’Shevat seder, or ritual feast in honor of this Jewish Arbor Day.