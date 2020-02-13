© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Temple Shalom Holds 'Arbor Day' Tu b’Shevat Seder

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST
1 of 4
Temple Shalom member, Miriam Klinzing, arranges the Tu b' Shevat seder table.
J. Froelich
2 of 4
Temple Shalom Rabbi Jacob Adler, center, instructs the congregation, prior to the seder feast.
J. Froelich
3 of 4
Miriam Klinzing shows a poster displayed during Tu b'Shevat.
J. Froelich
4 of 4
The Tu b'Shevat seder table fully arranged, takes on the shape of a sacred tree.
J. Froelich

Last Sunday, members of Temple Shalom observed Tu b’Shevat, to celebrate the “New Year of the Trees.” Rabbi Jacob Adler provides both ancient and contemporary historical context, and Torah instructor Miriam Klinzing guides us through the Tu b’Shevat seder, or ritual feast in honor of this Jewish Arbor Day.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
