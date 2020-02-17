As Plant-Based Eating Booms, Restaurants and Retailers Get on Board
The restaurant Conscious Coco serves up an entirely plant-based menu in Fayetteville.
Courtesy
Restaurant owner Shayla Holder says the raw pad thai is their most popular dish.
Courtesy
Conscious Coco also serves up plant-based cheesecakes.
Courtesy
Pedaler's Pub, a restaurant in downtown Bentonville, recently added a separate plant-based menu.
Courtesy
The menu includes about a dozen items mostly made from ingredients the restaurant already uses in their other meals.
Z. Sitek
Kelsey Foss is a vegan-friendly consultant that aims to help restaurants add plant-based options to their menus.
Courtesy
Cook's Natural Market in Rogers has been offering plant-based products since they opened in 1994.
Z. Sitek
Innovative products include plant-based cheesecakes and other desserts.
Z. Sitek
The selection of plant-based milks has also expanded over the last few years to include many other varieties other than soy.
Z. Sitek
As more people are choosing to change their diets to plant-based or vegan, restaurants and retailers are noticing the demand. A restaurant with an almost entirely plant-based menu recently opened in Fayetteville and other local restaurants are adding vegan options to their menus. Large and small grocers are also putting numerous plant-based items on their shelves as companies continue to develop new products.