Climate change
-
Ozark Compost & Swap, a new residential compost pick-up service, aims to make composting more accessible for people in northwest Arkansas. The company…
-
Arkansas-based Heifer International - a non-profit addressing poverty and hunger through agriculture - recently became a Savory Gloabal Network hub. The…
-
Brian Buma uses more than 100 maps and images to show how the world's climate is changing in his new book, The Atlas of a Changing Climate.
-
After eighteen years with Arkansas Sierra Club, Glen Hooks is transitioning to a new position with Audubon Delta as a key policy manager. Audubon's…
-
Thousands of government leaders, diplomats, business executives, NGO reps and protesters from around the globe have converged this week on Glasgow to…
-
The Fayetteville City Council has approved new regulations for electric vehicle charging stations on private property. The standards require publicly…
-
The Sierra Club has issued a new report titled The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges, which ranks electric utilities operating across the U.S. on…
-
University of Arkansas Geologist Matt Covington joined a team of explorers who, over a two-year span, descended hundreds of feet into several ice shafts,…
-
University of Arkansas Professor Emeritus of English, Dick Bennett, discusses the gravity of Earth Day on this 50th year of the event, which was first…
-
As more people are choosing to change their diets to plant-based or vegan, restaurants and retailers are noticing the demand. A restaurant with an almost…