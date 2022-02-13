-
The University of Arkansas Herbarium, established in 1875, houses the largest collection of preserved vascular plant specimens in the state. It's among…
-
As more people are choosing to change their diets to plant-based or vegan, restaurants and retailers are noticing the demand. A restaurant with an almost…
-
The Arkansas Native Seed Program established by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission has partnered with a dozen agencies and nonprofits, including…
-
Drought and bugs can cause stress in plants. Researchers in Arkansas and Missouri received a grant to use imaging to improve the heartiness and durability…