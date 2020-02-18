University of Arkansas Herbarium Preserves Arkansas Flora

The University of Arkansas Herbarium, established in 1875, houses the largest collection of preserved vascular plant specimens in the state. It's among eight herbaria in Arkansas, and over a hundred across the southeastern U.S., that serve as a centers for scientific research and botanical education. Manager Jennifer Ogle provides a tour of the newly relocated facility. An open house is scheduled for March 7.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.