© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

When to Visit an Emergency Room

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST

It isn't always easy to know if a trip to the emergency room is warranted. We continue our series of discussions about health and medicine with Dr. Tom Schulz, an associate professor of internal medicine at the UAMS Northwest Campus. He discusses when we should, and shouldn't head to the ER.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories UAMSagingUAMS Northwest
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content