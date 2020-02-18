Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
When to Visit an Emergency Room
Published February 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST
It isn't always easy to know if a trip to the emergency room is warranted. We continue our series of discussions about health and medicine with Dr. Tom Schulz, an associate professor of internal medicine at the
UAMS Northwest Campus. He discusses when we should, and shouldn't head to the ER.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Arkansas, and the country, is aging. The century-old discipline of occupational therapy might be a key to aging better, especially after a health issue is…
Falls are the number one reason for hospitalization for people 65 and older. This month, UAMS will be holding several informational sessions devoted to…
We continue our series of conversations about health and aging with Jon Rubenow, an associate professor psychiatry at the University of Arkansas for…
We continue our series about health and aging with a conversation about how to not be lonely, or let friends and neighbors fall into being lonely.
We continue our series about aging and health with a conversation about how our relationship with alcohol changes as we age. Brandi Scheider, Director of…