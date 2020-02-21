© 2022 KUAF
Picking Up on the Great Arkansas Cleanup

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Daniel Caruth
Published February 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST



Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
The Lee Creek dam was buil by the U.S. Conservation Corps during the Great Depression.

As Spring approaches and organizations like Keep Arkansas Beautful prepare for volunteer cleanups, we listen back to an archive story from 2014, all about picking up litter. We visit with volunteers and community organizers at Lee Creek in Devil's Den State Park. 

Ozarks at Large Stories OAL ArchiveGreat Arkansas CleanupKeep Arkansas Beautiful
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Daniel Caruth
