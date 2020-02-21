Picking Up on the Great Arkansas Cleanup

As Spring approaches and organizations like Keep Arkansas Beautful prepare for volunteer cleanups, we listen back to an archive story from 2014, all about picking up litter. We visit with volunteers and community organizers at Lee Creek in Devil's Den State Park.
