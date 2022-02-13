Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Keep Arkansas Beautiful
The Great Arkansas Cleanup starts this month and runs through Oct. 31. Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager with Keep Arkansas Beautiful, says the…
As Spring approaches and organizations like Keep Arkansas Beautful prepare for volunteer cleanups, we listen back to an archive story from 2014, all about…
Last year, Arkansans collect more than 338,000 pounds of litter as part of the Great American Cleanup. Efforts for 2020 begin on March 1 and Mark Camp,…
We meet Otto the Otter, a six-foot mascot that is helping deliver anti-littering messages for Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful is the statewide affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, and it helps orchestrate two statewide cleanup events each year. We learn…
John Pope is on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful statewide commission and the director of Keep Van Buren Beautiful. He says there is absolute proof the…