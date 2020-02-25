Cherokee Nation Heirloom Seeds Deposited in Arctic Doomsday Vault
1 of 2
Cherokee White Eagle Corn, the tribe's most sacred corn, is one of the nine seeds going into the Doomsday Vault.
Courtesy
2 of 2
Donations to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault are kept underground at the storage facility in Norway.
Courtesy
The Cherokee Nation is the first U.S. tribe to be invited to deposit their heirloom seeds in Norway's Svalbard Global Seed Vault. The so-called Doomsday Vault opened in 2008 with the goal of safeguarding the world's food supply in case of global disaster. The Cherokee Nation will be depositing nine seed types in the bank, which now holds more than a million crops.