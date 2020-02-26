Weekend Music Forecast Calls for Blues With Chances for Metal
The approaching weekend will feature a 30th birthday for a local band, a 100th birthday for a local organization, and plenty of other musical opportunities throughout the area.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Christopher Paul Stelling at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Shane Smith and the Saints at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at The Amendment (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jazz Jam at U.S. Pizza Co (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Robert Jon and the Wreck, Will Gunselman at Record (Bentonville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Achi at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
- Oreo Blue at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Freddy Todd, Dorfex Bros, Fractal Sky, Meesh at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 10 p.m.
- Flipoff Pirates at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- The Teddys, Barista Boys, Sharp Woolston, John Charles at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Meadows, Sarah Loethen at Engel and Volkers (Springdale) - donations at the door, 7 p.m.
- Honey Shuffle at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Will Brand at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- The Velvet Crowns at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Hot Tamale Sam at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Abby Pierce at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brett Rains Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Jameson Rogers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9 p.m.
- Tuth, Fiscal Spliff, Hummin' Bird, Musclegoose at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
- Dave Adair at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Bill Dollar and Loose Change at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Candid, Serpents of Eden at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jesse Dean, Molly Abramson, Doug Shields at American Legion Post 27 (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Kompulsive Child at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute Trio at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Grolwer USA (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- Dawn Cate Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Olivia Ballard at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brandon Butler Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Vore, Vesperian Sorrow, Pantheon, Northwind Wolves at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $5 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 1
- Barbaloots at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, Dawn Cate Band, Leah and the Mojo Doctors, Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5, 2 p.m.
Monday, Mar. 2
- Dweezil Zappa at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 3
- The Candid at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.