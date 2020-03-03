Learn Wilderness Primitive Skills for Fun — and Survival

Bow drill paraphernalia, found in nature, can be used to make fire.
Primitive Skills Instructor Eric Fuselier sets up the bow drill.
Eric Fuelier demonstrates the primitive fire-making bow drill.
Eric Fuselier breathes over a tiny hot coal, generated by the bow drill, to ignite shredded tree bark.
Eric Fuselier stands with Ozark Natural Science Center Director Roslyn Imrie at the pavillion firepit.
Ozark Natural Science Center in rural Madison County offers seasonal day-long courses in primitive skills. Participants learn to make fire, forage for edible plants, and construct shelters. We visit the remote wilderness center where Instructor Eric Fuselier demonstrates ancient firemaking techniques and discusses the rationale for teaching primitive skills.
