Ozark Natural Science Center in rural Madison County offers seasonal day-long courses in primitive skills. Participants learn to make fire, forage for…
Ozark Natural Science Center has impacted the lives of more than 50,000 students since opening its doors more than 20 years ago. Participating in the…
In 1999, we traveled to the Ozark Natural Science Center for the first time. We spent the day there with sixth graders from Pea Ridge.MUSIC: "Montana"…
For the first time, researchers have captured a Northern Saw Whet Owl here in Arkansas. The tiny owl is rarely spotted in our state. We spend the night at…