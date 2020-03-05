Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Food Law Summit Held at U of A
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST
The 2020
Food Law Student Leadership Summit was held on the University of Arkansas campus last week. We speak with Emily Broad Leib, the director of Harvard Law School's Food Law and Policy Clinic, about how the summit began and what takes place during the event.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Rachel Belle hosts her podcast, Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle, from Seattle. Last week, she was in Northwest Arkansas for the 2019 Fayetteville Roots…
The Cherokee Nation is the first U.S. tribe to be invited to deposit their heirloom seeds in Norway's Svalbard Global Seed Vault. The so-called Doomsday…
As more people are choosing to change their diets to plant-based or vegan, restaurants and retailers are noticing the demand. A restaurant with an almost…
Last Sunday, members of Temple Shalom observed Tu b’Shevat, to celebrate the “New Year of the Trees.” Rabbi Jacob Adler provides both ancient and…
Eureka Pizza is upping the pizza game for Valentine's Day with a $1,000 pie topped with Kobe Beef, caviar and gold.