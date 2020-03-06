© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Northwest Arkansas Takes Precautions as Coronavirus Spreads in U.S.

KUAF | By Talk Business & Politics Staff
Published March 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses some alterations in Northwest Arkansas as a result of precautions related to COVID-19, or coronavirus.  He also discusses tourism revenue and the latest sales tax numbers for Fort Smith.

