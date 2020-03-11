Carroll County Court Tosses Temporary Property Tax

The Carroll County Circuit Court has ruled a temporary tax collection assessed on property owners is an illegal exaction, as well as unconstitutional. Matt Bishop of Bishop Law Firm in Fayetteville filed a lawsuit in 2018 challenging the tax, levied in five other north Arkansas counties. The money is being collected under court order, to reimburse bondholders who invested over $12 million dollars in a failed Baxter County landfill purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District in 2005.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.