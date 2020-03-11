Carroll County Court Tosses Temporary Property Tax

The Carroll County Circuit Court has ruled a temporary tax collection assessed on property owners is an illegal exaction, as well as unconstitutional. Matt Bishop of Bishop Law Firm in Fayetteville filed a lawsuit in 2018 challenging the tax, levied in five other north Arkansas counties. The money is being collected under court order, to reimburse bondholders who invested over $12 million dollars in a failed Baxter County landfill purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District in 2005.