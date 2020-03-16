© 2022 KUAF
Price Gouging Laws in Effect in Arkansas

Published March 16, 2020
When Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order to declare a public health emergency March 11, that triggered a ban on price gouging for at least 30 days. Arkansans can report instances of price gouging to the Arkansas Attorney General's office.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
