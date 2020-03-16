Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Price Gouging Laws in Effect in Arkansas
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
When Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order to declare a public health emergency March 11, that triggered a ban on price gouging for at least 30 days.
Arkansans can report instances of price gouging to the Arkansas Attorney General's office.
