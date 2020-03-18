Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Mutual Aid Group Forms to Serve NWA Community
Published March 18, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
Y'allidarity NWA Mutual Aid is a new Facebook Group where volunteers can fulfill requests submitted by community members needing assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
As schools across Arkansas close today for the rest of the week and into spring break, some restaurants in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are…
-
A special Fayetteville City Council meeting was held late Monday to approve three key emergency measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic – the…
-
Washington Regional opened a coronavirus screening clinic in Fayetteville, as well as a drive-through screening clinic in Eureka Springs March 16. The…
-
Washington and Benton County officials have issued emergency public health declarations, due to the coronavirus pandemic, closing administration buildings…
-
Devin Howland, the director of economic vitality for the City of Fayetteville, is urging small business owners to fill out the U.S. Small Business…