Impact of COVID-19 in the River Valley
Published March 20, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
Kyle Kellams' weekly conversation with Michael Tilley of
turns to the impacts the coronavirus is having on the way the Fort Smith Board of Directors meets, the Fort Smith Convention Center and the Pernod Ricard facility in Fort Smith. Talk Business & Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
