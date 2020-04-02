Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge President Weighs In on Netflix's "Tiger King"

Many things are bringing people together while they're staying put during the pandemic, including Netflix's Tiger King, a documentary that focuses on people who operate big cat facilities. The show centers on Joe Exotic, the former owner of a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, who is currently in federal prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill Carole Baskin, the founder and CEO of a big cat sanctuary in Florida. We asked the president of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to weigh in on the documentary.